Taylor Swift's Favorite Baker Describes Her Dream Baking Date With T.Swift



Taylor Swift doesn’t just bake cookies. Taylor Swift bakes the most Taylor Swifty cookies ever, with cutesy twee captions like, “Chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing AKA Christmas in September” and all the necessary baking ‘grams, of course.

It has over 600,000 likes. When will your foodstagrams ever?

When a fan asked for this recipe, Taylor responded on her Tumblr, “If you want to make the cookies from scratch (that’s what I did), you can use this recipe I found on a baking blog I like, joythebaker.com.”

Joy the Baker (aka Joy Wilson) is a “self taught/ family taught/ taste buds taught” baker from the French Quarter in NoLa. And it’s no surprise why she’s Taylor’s favorite baker:

Cats and baking? That basically sums up Taylor in two words.



The recipe is Joy the Baker’s “Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookies,” but Taylor the Baker thought it needed one important addition: “I added the chai element to the recipe because I thought it would infused cozy holiday vibez into the cookie and it really did!” (You can find Taylor’s portion of the recipe here.)

“I had no idea that Taylor was a fan of my site but I’m pretty sure everyone is a fan of cookies…so it makes sense, right?” Joy told ETonline when we asked her about her most famous fan. “I think it’s amazing that Taylor used one of my recipes!“

Joy has rave reviews for Taylor’s cookies too: “[They] look great!” she told us. In fact, it sounds like she thinks Taylor may have improved upon her already great recipe: “Frosting is ALWAYS a good idea!”

As for any advice she has for Swift, Joy only said, “Always follow your sweet tooth!” (Which it seems pretty clear Taylor is already doing. Remember the frosting?!) And to capture Foodstagrams that look at appetizing as Joy’s she added, “Try to put your food in good natural lighting. Stand on a chair for a great above angle. Caramel and filters are your friend!”



And the fan girling is very much mutual, Joy told us her favorite Taylor Swift song to bake to is ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.’ “Total guilty pleasure,” she revealed to ETonline. “Because I might be to old to shout-dance to it like I do.”

All of which is to say: A baking date for these two needs to happen ASAP! “We can make and eat an entire batch of sprinkle cookies,” Joy suggested. “Then maybe she can teach me how to rock bangs and red lipstick. Fair trade.”

Make it happen, Taylor. There will be sprinkle cookies.

If you want to be like Taylor and bake with Joy, check out her new cookbook, Joy The Baker Homemade Decadence: Irresistibly Sweet, Salty, Gooey, Sticky, Fluffy, Creamy, Crunchy Treats, which launches next week on National Dessert Day (Oct. 14)!