Meghan Trainor on Her Whirlwind Year: It's Been 'Unbelievable'

Meghan Trainor is all about that bass.

The newly-minted GRAMMY nominee was overwhelmed with joy after she scored nominations for her hit single “All About That Bass” in two of the top categories, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Just look at her Instagram!

NEWS: 2015 GRAMMY Nominees Revealed: Eric Church, Sam Smith and More!

“I thought I was dreaming still!” the 20 year old tells ETonline, sharing that her “Bass” co-writer Kevin Kadish woke her up at 5 a.m. to break the exciting news. “I was like, ‘Am I awake?’ He’s like, ‘You’re awake, Meghan.’ ‘Are you sure?’ And I started tearing up and crying. I’ve been kind of going in and out of crying moments all day.”

She wasn’t the only Trainor wiping away a few happy tears. Meghan’s father had a proud-parent moment.

Meghan’s parents also sent a sweet message on Twitter congratulating their daughter.

It’s been quite a year for Meghan, who has also written tracks for Rascal Flatts, Fifth Harmony and Girl Meets World’s Sabrina Carpenter. Looking back, she has one word to describe her whirlwind 2014.

“Unbelievable,” Meghan says. “It’s just a fairytale, but it’s real life now. It’s [been] a dream.”

PICS: Hit or Miss: The 56th GRAMMY Awards

One of her biggest highlights was performing “Bass” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show using kindergarten instruments. “That was one of my top favorite moments for sure,” she says. “As cool as he is on-camera, he was as cool off-camera. I was nervous at first but he made me feel very comfortable. It was unreal.”

Though “Bass” put Meghan on the map, the singer-songwriter is ready to put more music out into the world – and she’ll get her chance when her full-length album Title hits shelves Jan. 15, 2015.

“I’m so excited to not just be the ‘Bass’ girl anymore!” Meghan says. “I can do more songs, which is amazing. I want the fans and everyone to hear what else Meghan Trainor has.”

“There’s a lot of shoo-wop stuff going down, but there’s also my poppier songs and some with an R&B feel and some Caribbean in it,” she hints, adding that the album is “very relatable.” With her first North American tour kicking off three days after the GRAMMYs, Meghan has a full docket ahead of her. “I don’t know if I can rage [on GRAMMY night], but I hope to,” she says.

WATCH: Meghan Trainor Bares All About Her Unexpected Big Hit

In her respective categories, Meghan will be going up against artists such as Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Sia and Iggy Azalea. But she’s keeping the competition friendly, telling ETonline that she texted Sam congratulating him.

“I am Sam Smith’s biggest fan, and now that I know him, I’m more of a fan because he is just so cool as a person. So I’m rooting for him … he’s a true artist and songwriter,” Meghan says.

If there’s one fellow GRAMMY nominee she’d like to collaborate with, the pick is easy: “Sam, definitely.” Count us in.

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards air Feb. 8, 2015 on CBS.

Earlier this year Meghan and her father shared a sweet moment on the phone during an ET interview. Check out the video below.