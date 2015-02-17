Beyonce Brings Down the House with Epic Stevie Wonder Tribute



Beyonce did Stevie Wonder proud during her 9-minute tribute to the 64-year-old music legend that included Ed Sheeran and Texas native Gary Clark Jr.

CBS aired the Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life -- An All-Star Grammy Salute on Monday night, and while Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga also gave stand-out tribute performances, it was the Queen B. who dominated the stage and was clearly loving every minute of it.



Beyonce, 33, immediately brought the audience to their feet when she first showed up in the crowd -- even stopping to hug Stevie Wonder -- before taking the stage. She then went into singing "Fingertips" before inviting Sheeran, 24, to join her for "Master Blaster (Jammin')" and "Higher Ground" (which Clark Jr. also performed on).



A great moment in the performance was watching Sheeran's face get as red as his hair when Mrs. Carter started dancing around him in her sexy stage style. The unlikely pair seemed to enjoy collaborating with one another as Beyonce posted a few pics from their rehearsal time.

What do you think of Beyonce and Sheeran's Stevie Wonder tribute?



