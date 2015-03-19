Miley Cyrus Surprises at SXSW With Mike Will Made-It Guest Gig

Mike Will Made-It has some big-name friends.

The producer delivered one of the biggest surprises at SXSW so far with a guest appearance from Miley Cyrus during his set at Fader Fort on Thursday night.

Billed as "Mike Will Made-It and Friends," he was joined by Rae Sremmurd, Two-9, Future and Riff Raff, among an enormous on-stage entourage. But it was Cyrus who stole the show.

The singer joined the rest of the Ear Drummer Records crew at the end of their set, providing vocals on "23" before launching into her own hit "We Can't Stop."

It all went down at the jam-packed Fader Fort, sponsored by vitaminwater Project Hustle, Converse and Dell.



