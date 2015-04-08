Inside NKOTB Tour Rehearsals: 'Our Audience Is Always Part of Our Show'

The countdown is on to opening night of the New Kids on the Block tour, and ET has an inside look at the boy band’s rehearsals!

"The Main Event" tour kicks off at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on May 1, launching NKOTB’s 40-stop tour through the U.S. and Canada along with fellow ‘90s chart-toppers TLC and rapper Nelly.

"We worked with TLC before on a one-off show and hit it off great with them," NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg told ET. "It kinda started dawning on us, you know, one of the bigger boy bands in history and the biggest girl band in history would be a great marriage to go on tour together."

The group gave ET an impressive fly-through demo of their 360-degree stage, which allows the band to get up close and personal with the fans who have loved them for decades.

"The stage spans the whole arena -- so it's very touchy feely," said Joey McIntyre. "We feel like our audience is always part of our show."

Family is also part of the show for the former teen heartthrobs, as these days, most of the members have spouses and kids of their own. Newlywed Wahlberg admits it will be tough to be on tour with wife Jenny McCarthy at home, but says his fellow bandmates have set a good example.

"I've watched these guys be husbands and parents on the road so I have some good examples of how to be a good solid husband on the road," Wahlberg said. "It’s fun being the swinging single guy, but when I would see their wives and kids come out it always kind of touched my heart. So to be in that position this time around, it'll be fun for me."

Wahlberg even tried his hand at officiating a wedding on the NKOTB reality show Rock This Boat.