Adele Dresses Up As Her Hero George Michael on Her Birthday -- See the Pics!

♫ I hate to turn up out of the blue as George Michael! ♫

Adele celebrated her 27th birthday Tuesday (which makes our anticipation for her album 25 that much more intense) by channeling the music icon.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer posted the amazing picture on her birthday, writing, "Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith."

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaithpic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@OfficialAdele) May 6, 2015

This is a remarkable piece of media not only in that Adele is clearly having the time of her life, but it sets the awesome precedent that we should all dress up as our heroes on our birthday. Let's have that be a thing now.

And by the way, George Michael approves. "The Singing Greek" tweeted that he was flattered over the photos.

Happy Birthday @OfficialAdele !!! I'm so flattered, love The Singing Greek! xxx https://t.co/oOTfzElsuT — George Michael (@GeorgeMichael) May 6, 2015

Happy birthday, Adele!

