Frankie Grande Gushes Over Justin Bieber's 'Amazing' Single 'What Do You Mean'

Frankie Grande took a break from judging America's Best Dance Crew to judge Justin Bieber's upcoming single, "What Do You Mean," for ET and he had nothing but high praise for the track.

"It's amazing," Grande told ET's Jason Dundas, who is hosting the dance competition show. "You guys are all going to die!"

Nowadays, every single released by Bieber holds extra significance as it's been three years since his last album, Believe. But that drought hasn't been for lack of music. Radio host Elvis Duran revealed to ET that the Biebs has been working hard in the studio, and allegedly has more than 400 songs recorded that no one has heard.

"He's honestly nervous, anxious about the new album and how it's going to be received. I mean he really hasn't put himself out there artistically for a while, and he knows that he's changed and his sound has evolved, so now he wants to get it out there and see what we think about it," Duran, whose interview with Bieber airs Friday, told ET.

"What Do You Mean" is expected to be released Friday, the day before the America's Best Dance Crew season finale. ABDC judges Grande, Teyana Taylor and T-Pain have had their work cut out for them all season, as this year brought steep competition.

"This season is extremely great because of how amazing the crews actually are," Grande said.

The America's Best Dance Crew season finale airs Saturday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.