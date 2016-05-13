Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian 'the Female OJ' in New Song -- Listen!

You can always count on Kanye West for jaw-dropping lyrics.



The rapper is featured on ScHoolboy Q's new track, "THat Part," where he seems to compare wife Kim Kardashian West to O.J. Simpson.

"I just left the strip club, got some glitter on me," the 38-year-old artist raps. "Wifey gonna kill me, she the female O.J."

Listen to the song below. (WARNING: NSFW lyrics).

The line is particularly intriguing considering the Kardashian family's actual involvement with the infamous O.J. Simpson double-murder trial, including Kris Jenner's friendship with Nicole Brown Simpson and the late Robert Kardashian being on the former NFL player's defense team.

And while it certainly has raised some eyebrows, the new verse does seem like just another example of Kanye being Kanye. Plus, it should be noted that the rapper does more to be a good husband than just not arriving home all glittery from the strip club.

