John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Return to 'All of Me' House in Italy and Recreate Music Video

The honeymoon definitely isn't over for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The couple's three-year wedding anniversary is in September, but they appear to be celebrating a little early. During their European vacation, Legend and Teigen returned to the beautiful house in Como, Italy, where they filmed the music video for the R&B singer's hit song, "All of Me."



The new parents even went to far as to recreate some of the romantic scenes from the video. "Since we're at Lake Como, we had to return to the house where we shot the 'All of Me' video," Legend captioned a photo on Thursday of him and his wife sweetly sitting on a dock together.

Tiegen also Snapchatted reenactments from "All of Me," writing: "Went back to the "All of Me" house with [daughter] Luna."

Luna seemed to be enjoying the performance in a photo posted by her mother.



The couple's trip to Como has been filled with walks down memory lane, as Teigen and Legend were also married there in 2013. "Back to where it all began -- Lake Como, Italy -- first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," the 30-year-old model recalled in a photo she shared on Sunday. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."

Legend wrote "All of Me" for his lovely wife, and recently told ET that he sings new music to his newborn daughter. Legend's wife and daughter are two lucky ladies!

