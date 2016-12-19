Fifth Harmony Releases New Statement on Camila Cabello Departure: 'We Know You Want Answers'

Fifth Harmony is firing back following Camila Cabello’s statement about her departure from the group.

After Cabello released a statement earlier in the day, refuting 5H’s claim that they learned about her departure through her representatives, the remaining members of the group -- Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane -- took to social media to clarify their side of the story and confirm ET’s source info.

“To our Harmonizers - We know you are hurt and confused, we are too,” the group wrote in their statement. “We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are. The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long. So, to our Harmonizers, who we care so deeply about, we want you to hear everything from us, unedited, not manipulated, just us, to you.”

“Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” they continued, confirming ET’s earlier reports that the group had tried to discuss Cabello’s rumored departure in group counseling sessions and with Epic Records head L.A. Reid. “After months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded. We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual.”

The group also confirmed that, despite hoping to make one more record with Fifth Harmony’s original lineup, they were informed in mid-November by Cabello’s manager, Roger Gold, that the group’s Dec. 18 show -- at Y100's Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida -- would be her last performance and day with the group.

“We were truly hurt. We’ve been together for almost five years, been through ups and downs…” the statement continued, confirming the group’s earlier declaration that they would continue on with four members. “To watch Camila walk away from this special world we’ve built with you is tough but we will move forward together. We are excited to continue to put positivity into the world and light into people’s lives. The four of us recognize that we would be NOTHING without Fifth Harmony and we will continue to honor that.”

The group concluded their statement by clarifying that they wish Cabello the best, “although [we're] saddened by the way she and her team handled the situation.”

“Now that we’ve said our peace, we are done engaging in this back and forth,” they added. “We know our truth, we know the hard work we’ve put in and how we’ve tried time and time again to make this work for the five of us. We also know the love and devotion we will continue to put into this group all with the support of you, the loyal Harmonizers. We wish only good things for all. Onward and upward.”

ET has reached out to Cabello’s reps for comment.

