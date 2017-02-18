Camila Cabello Teases Possible Collaboration With Pitbull

Camila Cabello has been busy since leaving Fifth Harmony.

The 19-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to tease a new collaboration with Pitbull and J Balvin.

"Vroom vroom," Cabello captioned the pic.

The singer also seemed to hint that she's working on new Spanish language music, posting a shot of herself holding a Cuban flag.

"Pa mi gente latina stand up," she wrote alongside the photo.

Cabello, who announced her departure from Fifth Harmony in December, opened up about leaving the group in a recent interview with Billboard, revealing that she hasn't spoken to her former bandmates since her exit.

"I don't want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it's hard for me to talk about," she explained. "It makes me sad."

"I was always super open [that] I couldn’t just sing other people’s words and be totally happy with that," Cabello added of her decision to go solo. "You have to follow and honor that inner voice. I always encouraged the girls to do the same."

