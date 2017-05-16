Camila Cabello Teases Sexy Video for Debut Solo Single, Says She Was ‘Completely Broken’ Writing Her Album

As she prepares to drop her first single since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is opening up about the pain behind her solo album.

The 20-year-old singer shared three clips from the video for “Crying in the Club,” which will be released on Friday, and penned a heartful note about her album, The Hurting, the Healing, The Loving.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Pitbull, Camilla Cabello & J Balvin’s Sexy ‘Hey Ma’ Music Video

“The Hurting, the Healing, The Loving is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again,” she tweeted on Sunday.

"The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago," Cabello continued. "I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud... I couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet.”

Cabello went on to explain how she eventually went through a period of writing “a sad song every day.” Once they were out of her system, she found herself writing more positive music, healing and finding happiness.

On Monday, Cabello gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming video in three sexy video clips posted on Twitter. In one post, she appeared naked in a bathtub, while another clip showed the pop star dancing around in a black slip.

NEWS: Fifth Harmony Gives First Magazine Interview After Camilla Cabello Exit

Since leaving the chart-topping girl group, Cabello has also done a song with Pitbull and J Balvin for the recent Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

She will perform at the Billboard Music Awards -- airing on ABC -- in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

See the Cuban-born singer rocking a tiny white bikini below.