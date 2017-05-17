Playing Selena Gomez Drops Sultry New Single 'Bad Liar' After Counting Down With Cryptic Teases

After a week of teasing her upcoming project, Selena Gomez has finally given fans some new music.

Gomez's catchy new single, "Bad Liar," dropped Wednesday night, and the slow-build pop-rock tune could be just the fix her fans have been waiting for.

"Bad Liar" is the first new music Gomez has released since she dropped "It Ain't Me," her collaboration with Kygo, back in February. For this new track, the 24-year-old singer reteamed with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who penned most of the songs off her 2015 album, Revival.

The pulsating single seems to tap into Gomez' punk side, borrowing its pounding bass line from the Talking Heads' iconic 1977 hit "Psycho Killer."

In the days leading up to the song's release, Gomez shared audio snippets, teased album art and shared photos of the lyrics which she'd scrawled on a mirror in red lipstick.

#BadLiar 5.18 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 15, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

#BadLiar 5.18 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 15, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

#BadLiar 5.18 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 15, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

All my feelings on fire... #BadLiarOutNow A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

