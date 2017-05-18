Demi Lovato Announces Plans to Release a New Album This Year: 'It's More Soulful'

Demi Lovato is ready to share new music with her Lovatics!

This week, the 24-year-old singer shared the video for "No Promises," her collaboration with Cheat Codes, but expect even more music from her very soon.

Lovato told Billboard that she's currently working on a YouTube exclusive documentary and a new album. "I'm releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that. It's more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it," she revealed.

Lovato previously dished details about her upcoming LP, telling ET during last month's junket for Smurfs: The Lost Village that she was trying to go in a new direction with her music.

"I actually want to go a totally different way with my album," she shared. "I want to go more soulful, so we'll see what that ends up turning out like. I'm still in the process of writing and finding the inspiration behind it, so we'll see."

Back in March at the UCLA Open Mind Gala, she also told ET about her source of inspiration.

"What I'm channeling is things I'm going through today, which are different," Lovato said. "Everyone goes through ups and downs and I'm getting to write about that. I'm at a new chapter in my life, so whenever I'm writing, I keep that in mind."

