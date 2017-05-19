Playing Liam Payne Says Marriage to Cheryl Cole 'Not on the Cards,' Drops Debut Single Co-Written by Ed Sheeran

Liam Payne is not sure he'll ever get down on one knee.

The former One Direction singer discussed his relationship with 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl Cole, on The Sun reporter Dan Wootton's Bizarre Life podcast on Thursday, explaining that, at this point, marriage is "not really on the cards for me."

"I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I'm not really a religious person," the 23-year-old artist explained. "So no, not yet, unfortunately."

However, Payne did clarify that his disinterest in the institution does not mean he isn't head over heels for the former X Factor judge, whom he has dated since late 2015. The couple welcomed son Bear in April.

"We have a baby together," he said. "Our love for each other can’t be more serious, so it is what it is I guess."

The comments may come as a bit of a surprise to fans who heard Payne casually refer to Cole as his "wife" on Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 this week.

"I left my wife and child at home and I went straight out to In-N-Out Burger," he said, noting his love for the fast food chain. "I'm just kidding."



But while he's not walking down the aisle anytime soon, Payne is married to the music, becoming the final One Direction alum to officially put out a solo track on Thursday -- which features Migos' Quavo, and was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Check out the hip-hop oriented pop song below.

In the track, Payne specifically addresses being "free" from his former boy band, rapping the line, "You know, I used to be in 1D/ now I’m out, free."

Of course, Payne threw a bit of shade on the classic rock-tinged new sound of his former bandmate, Harry Styles, telling Music Choice in a recent interview, "It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think."

