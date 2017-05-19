Camila Cabello shows her sexy side in the music video for her debut single, "Crying in the Club.

The song is the first released from her upcoming debut solo album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving, which the 20-year-old singer described as "the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again."

Directed by Emil Nava, the video begins in black and white, with Cabello against a brick wall and singing "I Have Questions." It then transitions into scenes of her in a bathtub and dancing in a black tulle dress. As the music picks up, "Crying in the Club" starts and she's surrounded by people in a steamy dance club.

"Crying in the Club" was co-written by Cabello and Sia, and was produced by Benny Blanco. The former Fifth Harmony member also collaborated with Charli XCX and Pharrell Williams on additional track for her LP.

"The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I Have Questions,' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago," Cabello wrote in a tweet earlier this week. "I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud... I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet."

Next up, Cabello will be performing "Crying in the Club" for the first time at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. She will also be doing an encore performance of "I Have Questions" on Xfinity X1 immediately following the show.

