EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Thinks John Mayer's New Music Is About Katy Perry: 'Doesn't Take a Rocket Scientist'

Andy Cohen buys it.

The Love Connection host opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner on Sunday, while kicking off week of filming his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live in Los Angeles, and the TV personality was able to give us the scoop on John Mayer's The Search For Everything album -- and the rumors that a lot of it is about ex Katy Perry!

"I think that's true," Cohen said of the reports. "He wrote the album over a period of at least a year, a couple years I think. So it was while he was either in the relationship with her or breaking up with her."

WATCH: John Mayer Confirms His New Song Is About Katy Perry: 'Who Else Would I Be Thinking About?'

"He's one of the best songwriters around. And the album sounds pretty personal to me," the 48-year-old TV host added. "I think if you listen to it, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize who he's talking about for some of the songs."

Sounds like Mayer might be getting personal with this one! And to be fair, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter already confirmed that the record's lead single, "Still Feel Like Your Man," is about his former flame.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" Mayer told The New York Times in March. "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."

MORE: Katy Perry Delivers Wild, Surreal Performances of 'Swish Swish' and 'Bon Appetite' on 'SNL' Season Finale

Meanwhile, Mayer's not the only one whose music is being subjected to speculation that it's about a fellow celebrity.

Watch the video below for the windy road that lead to Perry's rumored Taylor Swift diss track, "Swish Swish."