Playing EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Dishes on When She Might Return to 'The Voice': 'We'll See What Happens'

We sure will miss Gwen Stefani on The Voice, and hope she'll return sooner than later!

The outgoing coach told ET's Denny Directo during a Facebook Live Chat on Monday that while she isn't sure whether she'd return to the show, it's certainly something she'd consider.

EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Admits She Was Nervous to Put Her Relationship With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

"I don't have any plans to come back," the No Doubt frontwoman revealed. "I love being here, I'd love to come back. We'll see what happens next."

And it seems that Stefani's fellow coaches are just as in the dark.

"He don't know nothing. Don't y'all know this by now?" Alicia Keys -- who is also off the show next season -- shared, "Gwen is coming back. We love Gwen."

Hilariously, Keys also teased Shelton, pointing to him and suggesting, "Hopefully Gwen can replace [this guy]."

One thing Stefani does know, is that if she does make her return, she'll be trying to emulate co-coach Adam Levine a little bit more.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson to Join 'The Voice' as a Coach Next Season!

"I love to compliment you because I just think you deserve it," Stefani gushed to Levine during the live chat with ET. "[Adam] is such an incredible coach. One thing I learned for [him] and I have to get better at ... he fights for his team."

"He'll be able to ... show whatever greatness his team member has," she added.

What kind words!

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Excited Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson Are Joining 'The Voice,' Says Dad Billy Ray Is Her Mentor

The other bummer about Stefani's absence next season will be the sudden lack of cute Blake Shelton moments!

Stefani showed up to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night to support her boyfriend, who took home the Top Country Artist award.

"It was fun to be there as a support," she told ET. "It was awesome when he won and he really deserves it."

WATCH: How ABC's 'American Idol' Reboot Is Turning Into an Epic Battle With NBC's 'The Voice'

Shelton also talked to ET about their awards show night together, raving about showing up with Stefani by his side.

"Oh my god at some point it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen," he adorably shared. "But also it's a crushing blow to your ego when you realize all the cheers and people shouting at ya, it's not [for] you, it's her!"

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Joining 'The Voice' as Season 14 Coach

"But it's exciting at the same time," he sweetly added. "Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable."

The two part Voice finale will air on NBC Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the video below for more kind words about Shelton from Stefani.