Katy Perry Clarifies Whether 'I Kissed a Girl' Is About Miley Cyrus, Talks 'American Idol' Gig

Was Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" really written about Miley Cyrus.

The "Swish, Swish" singer went on WKTU's Cubby and Carolina Bermudez in the Morning on Tuesday, where she responded to Cyrus' interview last week, in which the "Malibu" singer suggested she had heard Perry say her breakout 2008 single was written about her.

"There were so many muses to that song," 32-year-old Perry revealed. "Also, when I was that age, I was just a little s**t stirrer."

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Close Friendship With Katy Perry, Says Singer Wrote 'I Kissed a Girl' About Her

"By the way, I love her so much," Perry added. "And I just see how authentic she... God bless everyone on their journey and I just hope that they can do the same for me -- truly have love and respect for everyone."

So, while the song being about Cyrus may have been a bit overstated, it's still good to see the pop stars share love for each other in interviews (as well as in hairstyles, which they've basically swapped).

During the interview, Perry also addressed her reported large salary to sign on as a judge for the revival of American Idol.

MORE: Katy Perry Praises Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Malibu': 'Love This!'

"I’m really proud that as a woman I got paid. You know why? I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that’s been on that show," Perry shared, laughing, "I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man."

You go, Katy!

Watch the video below for what Cyrus said about "I Kissed a Girl."