EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Rethinks Direction of His Music Career in 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' Premiere

Bow Wow is rethinking his direction as an artist.

In the series premiere of WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, the 30-year-old rapper has a frank conversation with legendary hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri over what he wants out of his music career.

"You can't just be out here doing a mixtape," Dupri argues in the clip. "Something you do gotta be grown up ... you've gotta make that turn."

"I gotta think about what it is I wanna do, I guess," Bow Wow responds. "It's my life, I've gotta figure it out."

"When it comes to family, you've gotta be able to call each other out," Bow Wow says in a confessional, commenting on his conversation with Dupri.

The new series premieres on Thursday, May 25, and is WE tv's latest reality offering. This year, the network has seen an intense season unfold on one of its marquee programs, Braxton Family Values.

