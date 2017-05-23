Ashley Tisdale Reunites With Lucas Grabeel to Perform 'High School Musical' Duet – Watch!

Ashley Tisdale had a very special guest on her latest Music Sessions video on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actress reunited with her High School Musical co-star, Lucas Grabeel, to sing their iconic duet, "What I've Been Looking For," and reminisce about their time on set.

WATCH: 'High School Musical' Co-Stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Reunite for Giggly Elle King Duet!

"It's been 10 years since we sang this song so it was really crazy just thinking what would be the best song to sing with you and this instantly came to mind," Grabeel, who played Tisdale's character's twin brother, Ryan, said in the video posted on the actress' YouTube channel. "I started learning it on the piano and I was instantly taken back."

During their chat, the friends also revealed that they greatly disliked each other while they were filming the first movie.

"All I remember is, we were not close," Tisdale confessed. "We were not good friends, let's be honest... It’s been 10 years, we can totally talk about this. We hated each other."

"Yeah, we didn’t get off on the best foot," Grabeel added.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She'll Work With Ashley Tisdale Again After Duet Goes Viral

Following the release of the video, Tisdale received so much love from fans and took to Twitter to thank all her supporters and shine light on recent events.

"Life can be tough. The news can be hard to digest. My love for being a performer /actor is to take you out of anything you are going through and put a smile on your face," she wrote. "Spreading light and love, I can't tell you how many comments I've gotten today on the new Music Session with Lucas saying 'they needed this.' That means so much to me. I do this for you guys and the face I can bring you joy in a world that can be harsh is my greatest accomplishment."

NEWS: Ashley Tisdale and Husband Christopher French Adorably Cover Paramore

Tisdale had previously teamed up with another HSM co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, on a duet for Music Sessions. In January, the besties performed a cover of Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's," which went viral.

See what Hudgens had to say about singing with Tisdale in the video below.