Harry Styles Stops Concert to Honor Manchester Concert Bombing Victims – Watch

Harry Styles took a moment on Tuesday to honor the victims of the tragic Manchester bombing that happened after the Ariana Grande concert.

The 23-year-old singer was performing in Mexico City when he told fans that, in light of what happened in his hometown, he would be playing an acoustic show instead of a full-band performance.

WATCH: Harry Styles and James Corden Can’t Stop Singing and Dancing at Inappropriate Times

"Thank you so much for being here tonight. I know a lot of you have flown a long way. I really appreciate you being here," Styles said in a video captured by a fan. "When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys. I've played some of my favorite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart."

Expressing that he went to his first show at the Manchester Arena, the former One Direction member added, "I've had some of the best experiences of my life playing in Manchester. We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day."

"I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico with a full show, but tonight, if it's OK with you, we're going to play a small acoustic set," he continued. "I hope you understand, and I hope you'll join me in a moment of silence for the victims and for the families of the victims in Manchester today. Thank you for understanding. I love you very much."

RELATED: Harry Styles Dodges Kendall Jenner Mentions, Teases ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment on ‘The Late Late Show’

On Monday night, Styles had also taken to Twitter to send his love to the people affected by the attack, which took 22 lives.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Since then, Grande has decided to suspend seven of her world tour dates.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland," Grande's management team said in a statement to ET. "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

The "Focus" singer is now home in Florida with her family and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, to recuperate from the incident.