Norah Jones Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell With Chilling Cover of 'Black Hole Sun'

Norah Jones paid special tribute to Chris Cornell in the same venue where the Soundgarden frontman played his final show.

The 38-year-old GRAMMY winner took the stage at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, for a chilling rendition of "Black Hole Sun," off Soundgarden's 1994 album, Superunknown.

Jones added her signature bluesy vocals to the single, which she performed while playing the piano. The audience sat mostly silent throughout her five minute cover, before breaking into a roaring applause.

Cornell was found dead from an apparent suicide on May 18. He was 52.

His death came as a devastating shock to friends and family, including wife, Vicky Cornell, whom he married in 2004. The couple shared two children, 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11-year-old son Christopher.

"No one had any idea that Chris was going through a dark period in his life," a source revealed to ET after news of Cornell’s death spread. "His wife Vicky is absolutely devastated. They were kindred spirits -- so in love."

The late grunge singer's attorney, Kirk Pasich, confirmed to ET that Cornell was cremated on Tuesday, and will be laid to rest during a private service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday.

Pasich also shared an update on Vicky, as she continues to grieve over the loss.

"Vicky is a very strong person," he noted. "She and Chris were always all about their kids. She's a strong person. She's coping with this as well as she can for her and the kids."

