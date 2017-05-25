Billy Ray Cyrus Gets Wife Tish and Daughter Brandi Dancing as He Performs 'Achy Breaky Heart'

"Achy Breaky Heart" still gets people on their feet, including Billy Ray Cyrus' wife Tish and their 29-year-old daughter, Brandi.

The 55-year-old country crooner became an overnight success when he released the song over 25 years ago, and it was evident on Thursday's Today show that the Cyrus family still has a soft spot for the track. During Billy Ray's performance, Brandi and Tish joined him onstage, and started dancing along to '90s song, but refrained from doing the "Achy Breaky Heart" line dance.

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Miley Cyrus' Sobriety, New Album -- 'She's Beaming With Happiness'

Yeah, it's a party in Studio 1A! pic.twitter.com/QNn5VimcTW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2017

Billy Ray recently released a Spanish version of "Achy Breaky Heart" -- which was written by Don Von Tress and originally recorded by The Marcy Brothers in 1991 -- in conjunction with the anniversary, and dished to ET why it was important for him to record the song again for a new generation.

"'Achy Breaky' was always about uniting people," he said of the re-imagined track titled "No Rompas Mas Mi Corazon," which features Mexican quintet Caballo Dorado. "[It was] a bridge to bring people together and when you get with other people that sing or speak in a different language or dance to a different song or live in a different country but you have a common denominator of just a fun little song that people know the words to and they like to dance to it, that's the ultimate show of joy for a human -- to dance and sing."

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals Liam Hemsworth's Passion for Painting - 'He's a Great Artist'

As for his personal life, Billy Ray told ET that relationship with wife Tish has never been stronger. "To look at our family, everybody is happy and they need us. We're Mom and Dad -- we're not just Billy Ray or Tish," he gushed. "We're family and that was the most important thing of all. We couldn't throw that away."

FLASHBACK: Billy Ray Cyrus Recalls the Moment He Fell in Love With ‘Achy Breaky Heart’