See Which Boy Band Crashed New Kids on the Block’s Epic L.A. Show!

Crowd-surfing, stage-humping, ab-flaunting, mid-show selfies, birthday serenades, Christmas in May and even a cameo from another boy band!

Nothing was off-limits as New Kids on the Block celebrated the House of Blues’ 25th anniversary with a sold-out, confetti-filled show in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

EXCLUSIVE: Joey McIntyre on Burying the Hatchet With Donnie Wahlberg & Wishing He Was Joey Fatone

Danny Wood kicked off the show by introducing a surprise opening set from O-Town, who ran through their biggest hits, but saved the best for last. “We know there’s only one reason we’re here,” joked Jacob Underwood, before performing the 2001 chart-topper, “All Or Nothing.”

We surprised the #BlockHeads tonight and had ourselves a party!! Sending an enormous THANK YOU to @nkotb for having us open #totalpackagetour tonight @hobanaheim #legends #careergoals A post shared by O-Town (@otownofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

But it was NKOTB’s entrance to their catchy latest jam, “One More Night,” from their new EP Thankful that triggered ear-piercing screams from the jam-packed audience.

Performing the biggest hits from their remarkable 33-year career -- including “Step By Step,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Hangin’ Tough” -- the quintet also treated fans to other favorites from their early albums, changing into throwback outfits, with Donnie Wahlberg sporting a denim romper.

O-Town returned to the stage to join the band in covering 2Pac’s “California Love,” and the group even pulled out tracks like “Peace to the World” from their 1989 holiday record Merry, Merry Christmas. “Every day is Christmas in New Kids land,” explained Joey McIntyre, 44.

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Knight on His Dangerous River Proposal & Dream Wedding ‘With Live Chickens’

Saluting their multi-generational fanbase, the Massachusetts natives invited a young girl named Olivia on stage, with Jonathan Knight leading a sweet “Happy Birthday” serenade. “That's right, remember to go home and brainwash your children,” mused McIntyre, who’s currently starring in his own sitcom, Return of the Mac, on POP. “That's part of being a Blockhead.”

Recently engaged Jonathan, 48, then made a crowd-surfing comeback, despite an off-putting previous experience on the group’s annual cruise. “Last time I did this, I got felt up my a**! It wasn’t pleasant,” he noted before taking the plunge.

EXCLUSIVE: New Kids on the Block Reveal the Hilarious Tour Prank They Haven’t Outgrown

Anaheim we were in you! Literally 😜!Thank you all for an amazing show, and thank you @mjambriz for being the most amazing photographer! So blessed to have you on tour with us capturing these special moments! A post shared by Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez (@jonathanrknight) on May 27, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

Thank you to all the bh's who came out to see us @hobanaheim thx to staff and special thx to my boys @otownofficial It was a special night full of #sweatandconfetti #bhlove #prayingformanchester #bhfamily A post shared by Danny Wood (@dannywoodofficial) on May 28, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

While Wood, 48, busted out his break-dancing moves, Jordan teased the ladies with fleeting flashes of his sizzling six-pack, then seductively gyrated against the floor. “We've been coming to Anaheim, California, for 29 years now and for that, New Kids on the Block will be loving you forever,” the 47-year-old father of two said, before singing “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).”

@jordanknightofficial HOB Anaheim A post shared by Sofie (@soffffiiiieeee) on May 28, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Following the concert, the “Heartbeat” singers headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, to resume their Total Package Tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men. Wahlberg, 47, was joined by his wife Jenny McCarthy, who accompanied him on a quick trip to Wahlburgers then showed off her best NKOTB dance moves -- complete with Wahlberg’s romper!

“When the wife steals your #romper #manromper and busts out some @nkotb moves better than you! ha ha ha @jennymccarthy #TotalPackageTour,” Wahlberg captioned a hilarious video of McCarthy dancing in his stage outfit.

When the wife steals your #romper #manromper and busts out some @nkotb moves better than you! ha ha ha @jennymccarthy #TotalPackageTour A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on May 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Knight on Hiding His Sexuality as a Teen, Wedding Plans & New Life on Farm

Here's what the Blue Bloods star wore while his wife borrowed his outfit.

What does hubby @DonnieWahlberg wear when I steal his #romper? Nothing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OjMuhZUbM7 — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) May 29, 2017

We are “Thankful,” for this tweet Jenny!

For more on NKOTB and their tour, watch the video below.