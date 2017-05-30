Playing Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical to Debut May 2018, Singer Calls It a 'Dream Come True'

Alanis Morissette's massively popular Jagged Little Pill album is officially getting its stage time.

The GRAMMY winner's 1995 multi-platinum record is being turned into a musical to debut in May 2018, the producers announced on Tuesday.

"This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true," said Morissette in a statement to ET. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."

Directing the stage effort will be Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waitress, Finding Neverland), while Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) has signed on for the book.

Jagged Little Pill's theatrical production has been a long time in the making for Morissette, who first announced the project in 2013.

In 2015, Morissette talked to ET about how the success of the groundbreaking record helped her to feel less alone.

“I just remember not wanting to stop until I wrote a record that really represented where I was at and all my humanity,” Morissette said. “I really did think I was the only human being on the planet going through whatever it was that I was going through at the time. So when people connected with it in the way they did, I felt less alone.”

Meanwhile, the good news is particularly welcome for Morissette, after her former manager admitted earlier this year to stealing nearly $5 million from the artist.

