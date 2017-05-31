Chris Stapleton Cancels Tour Dates Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Chris Stapleton is taking a brief break.
The 39-year-old singer has postponed the next three weeks of his All-American Road Show tour and will no longer perform at the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11.
RELATED: 11 Songs You Didn't Know Chris Stapleton Wrote for Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More!
In a statement posted to his website, Stapleton's team apologized for the inconvenience, but told fans to hold onto their tickets as they work to reschedule his eight scheduled shows between June 1 and 17.
CMA Music Fest tweeted on Wednesday that his performance was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Due to unforeseen circumstances @ChrisStapleton will not be performing at #CMAfest. Download the app for the latest: https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU https://t.co/QsFvFleeQv— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) May 31, 2017
Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed. Full details here - https://t.co/C9QPZsorRq -TeamCS— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) May 31, 2017
Stapleton performed his single, "Either Way," on the season finale of The Voice last week.
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Pens Glowing Message About Chris Stapleton After Epic Duet