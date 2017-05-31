Chris Stapleton Cancels Tour Dates Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Chris Stapleton is taking a brief break.

The 39-year-old singer has postponed the next three weeks of his All-American Road Show tour and will no longer perform at the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11.

In a statement posted to his website, Stapleton's team apologized for the inconvenience, but told fans to hold onto their tickets as they work to reschedule his eight scheduled shows between June 1 and 17.

CMA Music Fest tweeted on Wednesday that his performance was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances @ChrisStapleton will not be performing at #CMAfest. Download the app for the latest: https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU https://t.co/QsFvFleeQv — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) May 31, 2017

Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed. Full details here - https://t.co/C9QPZsorRq -TeamCS — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) May 31, 2017

Stapleton performed his single, "Either Way," on the season finale of The Voice last week.

