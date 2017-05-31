MUSIC

Chris Stapleton Cancels Tour Dates Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

by Jennifer Drysdale 1:53 PM PDT, May 31, 2017
Chris Stapleton is taking a brief break.

The 39-year-old singer has postponed the next three weeks of his All-American Road Show tour and will no longer perform at the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11.

In a statement posted to his website, Stapleton's team apologized for the inconvenience, but told fans to hold onto their tickets as they work to reschedule his eight scheduled shows between June 1 and 17. 

CMA Music Fest tweeted on Wednesday that his performance was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Stapleton performed his single, "Either Way," on the season finale of The Voice last week.

