Joe Jonas and DNCE Go Undercover as Lyft Drivers – Watch Them Surprise Passengers!

You never know who your Lyft driver might be!

Joe Jonas and his band DNCE were the latest artists to take part in Undercover Lyft, the car service's YouTube segment where celebrities surprise unsuspecting passengers as they drive them to their destinations.

The video begins with Jonas incognito, posing as a driver named Thomas and picking up strangers and his band mates, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless. During the car ride, the band makes references to the Jonas Brothers, asking one passenger, "Would you rather be Nick Jonas or Joe Jonas?" He replies, "Neither, I guess."

While many of the passengers didn't recognize the band, one woman did say, "You look like Joe Jonas." The lead singer responded, "I get that all the time. It's ridiculous."

The "Kissing Strangers" singers aren't the the first artists to participate in Undercover Lyft. Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled and Shaquille O'Neal have previously posed as drivers and surprised fans -- watch more below!