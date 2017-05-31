Lorde made the day of one lucky fan!

The "Green Light" singer invited a fan to watch her perform at The Governors Ball Music Festival after buying a "Blue Velvet" smoothie from her at the New York City juice bar, Liquiteria, on Monday.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham and Aziz Ansari Party at Lorde's 20th Birthday in NYC: Pics!

Emely Paula, a newly-hired cashier, chronicled their chance encounter with a cute Twitter video.

"We got Lorde in the house today. I am shook," Paula says in a 10 ​-​second clip​,​ where Lorde can be seen happily holding up the peace sign while smiling into the camera.

NEWS: Lorde Stuns in a Glittering Blue Jumpsuit on the Cover of 'Elle'

The next day, Lorde offered to help Paula, 19, celebrate her new job by inviting her to attend the two-day music festival, which is ​being ​held at NYC's Randall's Island Park​ this weekend.​

"Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life," Paula tweeted with a screenshot of their conversation.

"Come to the governors ball [sic] on me" Lorde asked in the direct message to Paula.

"No way, this is a joke right?!" Paula replied, clearly stunned by the superstar's offer.

"I was gonna ask you in the store if you wanted to come but I got shy!," Lorde admitted.

Paula excitedly wrote back, "I'm crying [right now]! This is insane!!"

Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life... pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8 — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

She also shared a couple more tweets about being Lorde's "plus 1" to the music festival.

My bf when I told her she's my plus 1 to @GovBallNYC 😭 pic.twitter.com/g6pjKe7c9u — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 31, 2017

Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! 😭💕 https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

Lorde has been slowly returning to the public eye after taking a more than two-year break from music. The 20-year-old recording artist who will release her sophomore album, Melodrama, on June 16, is scheduled to hit the Governors Ball stage on Friday.

The show will mark Lorde's latest festival performance following a rousing set at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in April. The lineup for this year’s Governors Ball includes Chance the Rapper, Charlie XCX, and Wiz Khalifa.

WATCH: Taylor Swift Gushes Over Lorde's 'Magnificent' New Single 'Green Light'