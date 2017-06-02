Liam Payne Shows Off His Moves in 'Strip That Down' Music Video – Watch!

Liam Payne knows how to get down!

The 23-year-old singer officially dropped the music video for his solo debut, "Strip That Down."

"Here it is, the video for 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo," he tweeted on Friday. "I hope you enjoy it!"

The clip is a neon delight, with backup dancers busting moves while the former One Directioner also shows off his dancing skills.

Hours before its official release, the music video was leaked and quickly taken down. The new dad apologized to his fans via Twitter, assuring them that they would be able to see it in a couple of hours.

"Strip That Down" is Payne's first single from his forthcoming debut album. The track was co-written with Ed Sheeran. During an interview with Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, Payne explained how Sheeran ended up collaborating with him.

"I got a call and they were like, 'Ed Sheeran is in the studio and he's writing this song, and it's about you, it's for you. So come down and have a listen,'" the singer recalled. "I mean, it's great when you get to collaborate with people like Ed Sheeran."

