Chris Cornell's Toxicology Report Reveals Prescription Drugs in His System When He Died

Chris Cornell had several prescription drugs in his system when he died.

The late Soundgarden frontman's toxicology report, obtained by TMZ, reveals the singer had Naloxone (Narcan), the sedative Butalbital, Lorazepam (also known as Ativan), the decongestant Pseudoephedrine and barbiturates in his system on the night the 52-year-old died of an apparent suicide by hanging on May 18 after a show in Detroit, Michigan.

MORE: Chris Cornell's 'Heartbroken' Brother Shares Childhood Photo: 'It Really Hit Me How He Belonged to the World'

Cornell's wife, Vicky, reacted to the report on Friday, telling the site, "Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind."

"Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back," she continued. "We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy."

MORE: Brad Pitt Treats Chris Cornell's Kids to a Day at Universal Studios Hollywood

ET has reached out to Vicky.

Watch the video below for more on the rock legend's tragic death.