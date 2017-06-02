German Music Festival Rock am Ring Evacuated Over Terrorist Threat

A music festival in Germany has been evacuated over terrorist concerns.

The Rock am Ring Festival in Nürburg, Germany announced via Facebook on Friday that the three​-​day music event​ ​would be evacuated​ -- at least for the day.​

"Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations," the organizers posted. "We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation."

Several hours later, the organizers updated​ the page​, ​writing, "The organizers of Rock am Ring and the police are working nightshifts to take all necessary measures to guarantee a safe festival."

"More detailed information will be announced tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the press conference of the Ministry of the Interior of Rhineland-Palatinate," the announcement read. "We will inform you as soon as we have confirmed information about the possible continuation of the festival. Unfortunately we have to rely on external sources for these information. We all hope to rock on together tomorrow. Despite all difficulties we are grateful for this fantastic teamwork we all showed today."

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, System of a Down, and Prophets of Rage are among the artists lined up for the festival this weekend.

The news comes just ahead of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert on ​Sunday, ​June 4, which will feature the Dangerous Woman singer, as well as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Niall Horan​, and​ Usher,​ among others, ​and will benefit the victims' families of t​he tragedy after a concert​ on May 22​, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens more.

