Robbie Williams Breaks Down in Tears While Dedicating Song to Manchester Victims – Watch!

Robbie Williams fought back tears during his concert on Friday.

The 43-year-old singer dedicated his 1999 single, "Angels," to the victims of the tragic Manchester bombing during his show held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Struggling to sing the verses, the crowd helped him sing the song, as tears rolled down his face.

"Robbie Williams dedicated 'Angels' to the Manchester bombing victims, then was unable to sing, so we sang for him," a fan wrote on Twitter alongside a video of his performance.

Robbie Williams dedicated Angels to the Manchester bombing victims, then was unable to sing, so we sang for him. 💔 #MCR #MCRstrong pic.twitter.com/UDG9kilsFo — Dan Sparrøw (@DecodeDan) June 2, 2017

Another concert attendee also shared a clip of Williams singing "Strong," with the words changed to say, "Manchester, we're strong, we're strong."

Williams is set to rejoin his former Take That bandmates on Sunday for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert. The show will also feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and many others. All proceeds will go to the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack.

