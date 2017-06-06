Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Release Steamy Music Video for 'Speak to a Girl' -- Watch!

Tim McGraw clearly knows how to "speak to a girl" because his wife, Faith Hill, can't get enough of him!

The country couple released their music video for "Speak to a Girl" on Tuesday, and it is HOT!

WATCH: Faith Hill Sends Sweet Happy 50th Birthday Message to Tim McGraw With Intimate Pic: 'Never Better Baby!'

McGraw and Hill, who have been together for nearly 21 years, still bring the passion in their new video, which starts off with a steamy kiss. From there, the couple keeps it going with a makeout session on a turquoise couch and a whole lot of heavy petting in a barn.

Watch the sexy video below:

EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw Says the Best Part of Touring With Faith Hill is Hearing 'Her Sing Every Night'

"Speak to a Girl" clearly gets the couple in the mood for romance. McGraw and Hill couldn't keep their hands off each other while performing the sultry track at the ACM Awards in April.

See more in the video below.