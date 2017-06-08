Kanye West Gets Sweet 40th Birthday Wishes From Kim and His Kardashian-Jenner Family

This is a big one!

Kanye West turned 40 on Thursday, and as has been the case since the Life of Pablo rapper was "Bound 2" wife Kim Kardashian in 2014, Yeezy has been getting lots of birthday love from his Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful for you."

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

LISTEN: Kanye West: 40 Years of Fire -- The Ultimate Birthday Playlist!

Kim also posted to her website, acknowledging her husband's social media sabattical, writing, "Happy birthday, babe! I know you're not on social media anymore, so you're not gonna see it anyway—and I'm going to be with you to tell you! but if I don't post it, then all the stories will start so…I love you so much! Happy birthday!"

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted to her own website, writing, "Happy birthday to THE Kanye West! I'm so happy that you're a part of our family. Thank you for being such a good hubby to Kim and an amazing father."

And Ye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, gave us all the awwws with her touching throwback picture collage to the artist on his milestone birthday.

MORE: Kim Kardashian Takes Shots of George Clooney’s Tequila in Bikini While Celebrating Kanye West’s Birthday

"Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much," the 61-year-old family matriarch wrote on Instagram. "You bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives....I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love."

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much... you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives....I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, took to her website with her favorite list of Kanye songs (No surprise, given her penchant for rocking Yeezus apparel!), adding, "Yeezy for life."

In honor of the rapper's 40th birthday, ET compiled a playlist of 40 Kanye jams, which you can check out below (Warning: Explicit lyrics):

As for the rapper's birthday celebrations, a source close to Kanye and Kim tells ET that the couple "had a great time on vacation in Baker's Bay [on the island of Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas] for his birthday."

WATCH: Inside Kanye West's 40th Birthday in Bahamas With Kim Kardashian and Their Kids: 'No Work or Social Media'

"They spent six days at a private home and were able to go totally off the map," the source adds. "No work or social media, it's just what their family needed. Kanye brought his friend, Don Crowley, along with his family. The children had a great time. They hung around at the pool most of the day."

The source also tells ET that they stayed at the home of Mike Meldman, the third owner of Casamigos Tequila with Rande Gerber and George Clooney. Kim has stayed at the locale before, as well as sister Kourtney.

MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Saint With Her Grandmother M.J.

And Kim took advantage of the house spirit on the trip, sharing a super sexy bikini video of her taking a shot of the Clooney-backed liquor.

cheers! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Happy birthday, Kanye!

Watch the video below for more on Kanye's birthday trip.