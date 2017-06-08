Fifth Harmony Looks Fierce & Fab in 'Down' Music Video, First Without Camila Cabello – Watch!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony don't miss a beat without their former member.

The quartet released the music video for their new single, "Down," on Thursday -- and it is fierce and fab!

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Debuts​ New Single​,​ 'Down,' First Without ​​Camila Cabello

The video is directed by James Larese and is FH's first without ex-member Camila Cabello. The neon delight begins with Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke Hernandez getting out of a black SUV and going into their respective motel rooms. The ladies then pose and give smoldering looks while they sing their verses. The four singers then reunite and dance seductively to choreographed steps in the parking lot before Gucci Mane makes his appearance.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Delivers First Performance Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony received such a great response from their Harmonizers that they quickly took to social media to thank their fans.

"THIS REACTION IS AMAAAAAAAAAAAAAZING! THANK YOU SO MUCH! LOVE MY GIRLS! SO PROUD OF US ☺️@NormaniKordei @LaurenJauregui @dinahjane97," Brooke tweeted.

THIS REACTION IS AMAAAAAAAAAAAAAZING! THANK YOU SO MUCH! LOVE MY GIRLS! SO PROUD OF US ☺️@NormaniKordei @LaurenJauregui @dinahjane97 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) June 8, 2017

Jauregui highlighted her favorite moments from the video, tweeting, "Ok so my favorite parts are the fact that Dinah's in that bomb ass cheetah suit w/ her natural curls, mani's verse f**k me up, Ally's floor Choreo😍 that look back is classic, the pool scene, & @gucci1017 lookin FIRE w/ that lighting (and the flamingos on top of the wall😂)."

Ok so my favorite parts are the fact that Dinah's in that bomb ass cheetah suit w/ her natural curls, mani's verse fuck me up, Ally's floor — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) June 8, 2017

Choreo😍 that look back is classic, the pool scene, & @gucci1017 lookin FIRE w/ that lighting (and the flamingos on top of the wall😂) — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) June 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Jane embraced her natural hair and complimented her gals!

"This is my first time embracing my natural hair in a music video 🙈 she was bouncing everywheeeeree," she shared.

this is my first time embracing my natural hair in a music video 🙈 she was bouncing everywheeeeree — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) June 8, 2017

but @AllyBrooke killed y'all servin them looks huh .. — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) June 8, 2017

. @LaurenJauregui That Cubana Booooty was oooouuuut ready to lay it down on that floor though hahah #DOWNMUSICVIDEO 😝 — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) June 8, 2017

miss THAAAANG , the DIVA herself, did not come to play .. Ms KORDEI don't evaaaa not warn me about your verse!!@NormaniKordei u bish 🔥👅 — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) June 8, 2017

RELATED: Fifth Harmony Says New Album 'Means More' as Noah Cyrus Offers to Join the Group

The singers recently dished on their upcoming album, telling Billboard, "We have some strong pop melodies, but also some dark, urban sounds as well as some flavor too, some R&B flares," Brooke explained. "It really is pretty versatile. It's a wide range, and we're really excited because you hear our different elements in this album more than ever before."

"I think the other cool thing too is that we were creatively involved this time around. We co-wrote more than half of our album," Kordei shared. "So it means more."

For more on Fifth Harmony, watch below.