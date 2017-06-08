Sia, Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore Team Up to Raise Awareness for HIV in 'Free Me' Music Video -- Watch!

Sia is teaming up with Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer released a gripping music video for her new single "Free Me," which is centered around the health epidemic that has become the "No. 1 killer of women of reproductive age."

Moore narrates the five-minute visual, starring Saldana as an expectant mother who gets diagnosed with HIV.

"She's about to learn that the HIV is taking over her body, attacking her immune system, and if left untreated, will be passed on to the baby inside her," Moore says in the gut-wrenching opening scene.

The piece follows the mom-to-be's journey from learning of her health status to building her emotional strength (as illustrated by a heartfelt dance sequence choreographed by Ryan Heffington), and giving birth to a healthy baby.

Fans will be able to download "Free Me" on Friday. All proceeds from the sale of the track will benefit the #endHIV campaign aimed at funding trials for the new e-vaccine that promises to prevent HIV.

