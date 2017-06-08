Camila Cabello Talks Lowest Point in Her Life and How Music 'Freed' Her – Watch!

Camila Cabello gets real about her new music!

The 20-year-old singer stopped by Elvis Duran and The Morning Show to dish on her solo career, embracing the dark times and how her song "I Have Questions" freed her.

"That song really changed my life," the former Fifth Harmony member said about her latest single. "I felt like it was the first time that I had been going through [that], which is basically what the album is about. I had been going through probably the lowest part in my life so far, at least it felt that way for me."

"It was just stuff that was going on in my life that was just toxic things that were going on," she continued, adding that she doesn’t want to go into specifics so that fans can relate to the song in their own way.

"I felt like that song was the first time that I really opened up about how I felt," Cabello shared. "For a long time, I stopped writing for like six months because for me, writing means getting in touch with my emotions. It means being honest with myself, it means going into the dark parts. I didn’t want to go there, I wasn’t ready to talk about what I was going through."

The "Crying in the Club" singer recalled sharing the song with her mom, who started crying because it was the first time Cabello was opening up.

"It felt so good and I realized, really, the only way to get through pain or get through sadness is to talk about it," she explained. "If you keep it inside, I feel like it just comes back out in uglier ways and I felt like that’s what was happening to me until this song happened. From that, I wrote so many other songs about the same situation, which is the 'hurting' part of the album. And it just felt like I was just getting better and better as I was talking about it. I just felt like I was freeing myself, the music was really freeing me."

While she wouldn't go into detail about her turbulent times, Cabello did say she appreciates those dark moments because they led her to where she is now.

"I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it," Cabello expressed. "You need to go through those times to be able to… When you’re out of them, you realize that you can get through it. Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is."

During her interview, the singer also spoke about the great feeling of finding love after a tough breakup.

"When you see somebody across the room and you feel those butterflies again and you’re like, 'Wow!' That’s the best feeling. It's such a good feeling. I love love!," she gushed, joking, "I need a boyfriend!"

Cabello is currently working on her debut solo album, The Hurting, the Healing, The Loving.