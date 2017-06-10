Kelly Rowland Gave Fifth Harmony Advice on 'Sticking Together' and 'Being Strong'

Fifth Harmony got some great advice from Kelly Rowland.

The quartet revealed that the former Destiny's Child member told them about the importance of "sticking together" and "being strong."

"We got advice from Kelly Rowland," Lauren Jauregui told Time magazine on Thursday. "She's so real and so genuine when she speaks to us. She saw us and was like, 'I'm so proud of y'all for sticking together and being strong together.' She told us, 'Let everything out in your music. Just go in there and write your faces off. Let the music speak for itself.' That was right before we started our album writing process. Her passion for what she was telling us — she was so serious in saying that she believed in us."

"She was part of one of the most successful girl groups of all time who we grew up listening to, and she wrote a lot of music," Jauregui added. "Knowing that, and hearing that from her mouth, was like, 'We can do this.' We have so much to draw from. We're all so creative. I know we can do this. She validated that."

The singers have been down a member since Camila Cabello announced her departure at the end of last year. Since then, they have continued to put their best foot forward and know the importance of expressing their individuality.

"Like the Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, all the other groups — they let their individuality shine," Ally Brooke shared. "They stayed true to themselves. To see that, and to see a range, like in the Spice Girls, they were each not holding back. That's inspiring for us as a group."

"They had Baby, they had Sporty. We tried to touch base on our individuality in this group," Dinah Jane added. "Musically, Destiny's Child is what we steer towards. We all have very soulful, rich tones. It's been amazing to be in the studio lately and direct the producers and the writers and tell them to paint what we're saying. It's been fun to vibe off each other. Musically, it's become much richer for us."

Last week, Fifth Harmony released their first music video without Cabello and the ladies are currently in the studio finishing up their upcoming album.