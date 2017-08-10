Fifth Harmony Channel Their Inner Confidence in New Single 'Angel' -- Listen!

Fifth Harmony turns up the heat with their latest single, "Angel."

The quartet dropped a second track from their forthcoming self-titled album on Thursday.

"Who said I was an angel? Oh, yeah/ When you look at me, what do you see?/ Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be," 5H boldly chant.

"Angel" is produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear and is their follow-up to their first single, "Down" featuring Gucci Mane.

Fifth Harmony's third studio album -- and first without Camila Cabello -- will be released on Aug. 25. Last month, ET caught up with the singers in Los Angeles, where they dished on what to expect from their upcoming LP.

"I think maybe, the most genuine sound we’ve ever had," Lauren Jauregui told ET. "Like, authentic."

Meanwhile, Dinah Jane added that the source material for the upcoming album was "love, things that we go through."

