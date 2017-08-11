Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae Star in JAY-Z's 'Friends'-Inspired 'Moonlight' Video -- Watch!

JAY-Z's "Moonlight" video is officially here!

Fans got a taste of the rapper's Friends-inspired music video starring Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae and more last week, and now the full video has been released online.

Rae stars as Rachel, Haddish channels as Phoebe, and Lil Rel Howery takes on the part of Joey, while Lakeith Stanfield plays Chandler, Jerrod Carmichael does his best Ross and Tessa Thompson plays Monica. Hannibal Buress makes a cameo appearance as himself.

From the opening sequence to Monica's apartment, the video perfectly parodies Friends -- until Ross appears to question his role, walking off set and into a park. JAY-Z's "Moonlight" starts playing, before audio from the 2017 Oscars Best Picture snafu.

