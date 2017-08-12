Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Bruno Mars is giving back!

The 31-year-old singer is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to help those affected by the Flint water crisis. Mars made the announcement during his sold-out show in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Saturday.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

Mars and Live Nation will redirected funds from the Detroit show to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, an organization that addresses the issues brought on by the effects of the water crisis.

The "Versace on the Floor" singer is currently on his 24K Magic World Tour and will be honored with the Visionary Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

