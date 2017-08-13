Zendaya Stars in Bruno Mars' Sultry 'Versace on the Floor' Video -- Watch!

Girl...

Zendaya brings the heat in Bruno Mars' new music video for "Versace on the Floor," which premiered during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

The 20-year-old actress shows off her stems in a sparkly mini dress in the sultry video, which finds her and Mars on opposite sides of a hotel room wall. Zendaya, of course, can't help but be seduced by Mars' sweet serenade.

The Disney star dances around her hotel room to the sultry song as her dress magically unzips itself. One thing leads to the next, and her (presumably) Versace dress ends up on the floor.

"When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars," Zendaya wrote on Instagram.

Zendaya, who perfectly impersonated Mars during her recent appearance on Lip Sync Battle, may have been romanced by the singer in "Versace on the Floor," but in real life, she's shutting down relationship rumors between her and Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland.

