Willie Nelson Cuts Concert Short After Suffering Breathing Problems: 'The Altitude Got to Me'

Willie Nelson wasn't able to finish his concert on Sunday night after he had a shortness of breath while performing at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 84-year-old country crooner had to cut the show short and was taken to a local hospital, Billboard reports. Around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Nelson took to Twitter to assure his fans that he was feeling better.

EXCLUSIVE: Loretta Lynn Sweetly Compares Herself to Miranda Lambert, Praises Taylor Swift for Going Pop

"This is Willie. I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight," he wrote. "The altitude got to me I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."



Nelson's opening act, Kacey Musgraves, retweeted the message.

This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 14, 2017

According to one concertgoer who spoke with the Daily News, a woman announced that the show was over a few minutes after Nelson walked off stage. “Willie loves y’all. He wants you to get home safe, but the show’s over,” Christie Marcy recalls the woman telling the audience.

PHOTO: Jessica Simpson Wishes Willie Nelson a Happy Birthday -- 'You Are the Best Human This Lady Knows'

This isn't the first time Nelson has had problems breathing. In August 2012, he was scheduled to perform at a fundraiser in Denver, Colorado, another high-altitude city, but concertgoers were notified that the "On the Road Again" singer was experiencing "breathing problems due to the high altitude and emphysema."



Nelson is next scheduled to perform on Tuesday in Saratoga, California, at The Mountain Winery. From there, he'll head to Los Angeles, California, for a concert at Shrine Auditorium on Thursday.



EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Recalls When Willie Nelson Wrote Her a Breakup Song