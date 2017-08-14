Prince Honored With His Own Official Shade of Purple to 'Maintain the Same Iconic Style as the Man Himself'

The Purple One is getting his hue.

Prince officially has his own shade of purple, called Love Symbol #2, developed by The Pantone Color Institute in collaboration with the late rock legend's estate. Prince died of a drug overdose at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota at age 57 in April 2016.

"We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, the Institute said in a statement. "A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style."

"Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself," the statement continued.

