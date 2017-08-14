MUSIC

Prince Honored With His Own Official Shade of Purple to 'Maintain the Same Iconic Style as the Man Himself'

by Alex Ungerman 11:15 AM PDT, August 14, 2017
The Purple One is getting his hue.

Prince officially has his own shade of purple, called Love Symbol #2, developed by The Pantone Color Institute in collaboration with the late rock legend's estate. Prince died of a drug overdose at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota at age 57 in April 2016.

"We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, the Institute said in a statement. "A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style."

"Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself," the statement continued.

