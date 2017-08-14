Playing Justin Bieber Teases New Music Weeks After Canceling Tour: 'Can We Still Be Friends?'

Justin Bieber is back at it.

The Purpose singer announced new music on Sunday, just weeks after canceling his last stretch of tour dates due to exhaustion.

"Can we still be friends," the 23-year-old singer cryptically tweeted on Sunday night, before revealing Monday morning that "Friends," a collaboration with BloodPop, is arriving on Thursday, along with cover art that depicts a worm that is way to happy about being ripped apart by birds.

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

New music. Thursday noon pic.twitter.com/xUOsYoqQce — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 14, 2017

Glad to see Bieber feeling better! ET caught up with Jaden Smith at BeautyCon Los Angeles on Sunday, who shared that his friend is "totally fine" after the canceled shows.

"He's totally fine. I love him," Smith exclaimed. "He's just an amazing guy and everybody -- life is hard, you know? We all go through things, but the difference between other people, is that no one knows about it."

Hear, hear!

Meanwhile, Bieber was sad for those disappointed they wouldn't get to see him live.

