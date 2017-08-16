Pink Makes Powerful Statement in Political 'What About Us' Music Video -- Watch!

Pink is getting political.

The 37-year-old singer makes a powerful statement with her music video for "What About Us," released on Wednesday.

RELATED: Pink Reveals Cover Art for Upcoming Album 'Beautiful Trauma,' Says She's 'Insanely Proud' of New Music

"We are problems that want to be solved/We are children that need to be loved/We were willin', we came when you called/But man, you fooled us, enough is enough/What about us?/What about all the times you said you had the answers?" Pink sings.

Directed by Georgia Hudson and choreographed by The Goldenboyz, the video begins with audio of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention giving a speech before then-candidate Donald Trump took the stage.

The five-minute, politically charged clip also features audio of a man saying, "We are going to reject hate! We are going to reject racism!" and "Now is the time to protect our community."

RELATED: Pink to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

"What About Us" is the first single from Pink's forthcoming album, Beautiful Trauma, set to be released on Oct. 13. Last week, the singer shared the album cover with her fans, writing, "I could not be more excited right now."

Pink will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

For more on the singer and her new music, watch below.