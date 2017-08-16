Playing EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Says New 'R&B'-Inspired Album Is Coming 'Sooner Than You Think,' Talks Tour & Documentary

Demi Lovato fans, brace yourselves for some amazing news!

ET recently sat down with the 24-year-old pop star at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where she gave us the scoop on her exciting new projects, which include a full-length album, tour and documentary.

Thanks to her single, "Sorry Not Sorry," we've already gotten a taste of what's to come from Lovato's forthcoming album. The music video for the track features the brunette beauty partying with her friends, with cameos by stars like Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa and Jamie Foxx.

"The message in that song is for the haters," she explained to ET's Katie Krause. "A lot of people think it's about a relationship, and it could be for other people, but for me it was -- I had never written a song about the bullying that I experienced when I was in middle school. It drove me out of public school and I started home schooling because it got so bad."

"It was just a feel-good song," she added. "I had the title idea 'Sorry Not Sorry' and I came in with the concept and then we wrote to it. It turned out to be more so about the haters rather than an ex, which was cool, and I think it makes it more relatable for people."

Lovato continued on, telling ET that her music on the new album is "more soulful this time around" and will most likely feature a few collaborations. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native recently worked with Jax Jones and Cheat Codes on "Instruction" and "No Promises," respectively, which she says was "so much fun."

"I haven't actually had any collaborations for [my] album put together yet," Lovato admitted. "There will be some, we just have to figure out where they go. But my music will be more R&B, more soulful and you'll just have to wait and hear the rest."

She says someone she'd love to work with someday is Halsey.



"I've love to do something with [her]!" she gushed.

Although Lovato has yet to reveal the album's title and its official release date, she teased that it's coming "very soon."

"Fingers crossed that it's sooner than you think," she said, adding that she's "sure" she will be touring next year.

In addition to the accompanying tour, Lovato is also releasing a documentary titled Simply Complicated, which will take viewers on her journey to making the highly anticipated new album.

"I want people and viewers to see my journey," she explained. "I want them to learn about my life today rather than thinking about my life in the past. A lot of people have heard my story, I've been very open about it, but a lot of people don't know what my life is like today and I get to share that with my fans, which is so important to me."

"You also get to see some of my philanthropic work … you get to learn about my life, my family, my friends, and honestly, it's just an opportunity to bring my fans closer to me," she continued. "My life [today] is the title of the documentary, which is Simply Complicated. And you'll understand why when you watch it."

Music news aside, Lovato also teamed up with Kate Hudson for a new Fabletics workout line, a collaboration she says was "really awesome." The idea for the collection, which will be available on Aug. 16, all started when Lovato approached the 38-year-old actress at the gym.

