Manchester Arena to Reopen With Benefit Concert 4 Months After Bombing at Ariana Grande Show

After tragedy, the Manchester Arena is set to reopen its doors.

The English concert venue, where 22 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May, is reopening on Sept. 9, with a benefit show to set up a permanent memorial for the victims of the deadly attack, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Following Grande's star-studded "One Love Manchester" benefit this summer, "We Are Manchester" will be headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and feature local acts, such as Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley, along with more to be announced. All proceeds will go to the memorial fund.

"May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us from coming together to enjoy live music," Manchester Arena general manager James Allen said of the newly-announced benefit. "Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue."

This week, it was revealed that the families of the Manchester bombing victims will receive $324,000 each from the "We Love Manchester" charity fund, which raised over $23 million, largely in part to Grande's benefit this summer.

