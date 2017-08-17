Katy Perry's 'Witness' Tour Postponed Due to Production Delays, Opening Acts Revealed

Katy Perry apologized to her fans on Thursday for having to push back her Witness tour.

"Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” the 32-year-old pop star said in a statement. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."

Perry's first concert will now be on Sept. 19 in Montreal, Canada. The tour was originally slated to kick off on Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the tour are now on sale and all tickets for the original concert dates will be honored for the new date or refunded.

In addition, Perry also announced that Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger sister, Purity Ring and Carly Rae Jepsen will be her opening acts on the road. Cyrus will be on the tour from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, followed by Purity Ring from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20 and Jepsen will open starting on Jan. 5 through Feb. 5.

It's been a big year for Perry -- between releasing her new album, her upcoming gig hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, gearing up for the tour and becoming a judge on the new American Idol. In a recent interview with W magazine, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer shared that she's very content with where she currently is in life.

"Whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually, I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me," she noted. "I’m surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn’t give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.”

